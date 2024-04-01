KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $703.60 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

