KLA’s (KLAC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $675.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $16.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $715.56. 52,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,519. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

