Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on KOD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
KOD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.15. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.80.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
