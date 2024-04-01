Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KOD

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,173,832 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 60.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOD stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.15. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.