Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.