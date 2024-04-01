Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.10

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 410590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.78 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

