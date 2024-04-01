Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 310,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 372,840 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KYTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Activity at Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.