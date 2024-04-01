Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Down to $106.53

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.53, but opened at $103.57. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $104.47, with a volume of 248,081 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

