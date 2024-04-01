Landmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $52.89. 165,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,203. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

