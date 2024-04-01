Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.72. 40,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,213. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

