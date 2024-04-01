Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $117.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

