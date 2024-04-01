Landmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $444.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,396,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,830,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.91 and its 200-day moving average is $400.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

