Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 8.8%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 8,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 16,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $685.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

