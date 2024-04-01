Legacy Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.