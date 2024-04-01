Legacy Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.