Legacy Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.24. 617,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,636. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.