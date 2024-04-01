Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $208,440.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,717. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

