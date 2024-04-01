Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells $708,300.00 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.30. 2,939,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,278 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

