Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.18

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 97226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

In related news, insider Edmund J. Burke bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 53.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.