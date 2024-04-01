Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Andrea Salvato Sells 32,403 Shares

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.26. 1,394,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 2,323,831 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,537,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

