Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 464,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,064. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $192,466.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,623.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

