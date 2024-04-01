Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $14.75

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.49. Liquidia shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 191,468 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,095,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Liquidia by 861.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Liquidia by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.