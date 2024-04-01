Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $7.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,933,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,916,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00705015 USD and is up 25.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
