Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.0 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.18.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm's revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

