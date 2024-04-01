LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,490,522.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P bought 26,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,490,522.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 685,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,132,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 418,503 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 92,178 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $37,089,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.52. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

