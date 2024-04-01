Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.84. 6,569,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 38,000,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

