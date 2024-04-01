Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 5.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 627,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,554,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LU shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Lufax Price Performance

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 207.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 25.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 862,120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 663.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 109,362 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lufax by 2,850.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

