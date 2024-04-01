Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 5.8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 6,930,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,841,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

