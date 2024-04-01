Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.52

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.52 and last traded at C$19.30, with a volume of 22487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. On average, analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.4275862 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. Corporate insiders own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

