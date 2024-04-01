Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDGL. UBS Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.60 and a 200-day moving average of $202.10. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

