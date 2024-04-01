MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.69.

MAG stock opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$19.28.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

