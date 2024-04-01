MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.69.
MAG Silver Stock Up 6.6 %
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
