Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.85. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 14,844 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MGIC. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $580.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $29,543,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

