Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 148,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 360,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

