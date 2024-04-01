Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.7 %

CART traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $37.02. 1,691,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares worth $28,401,288. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

