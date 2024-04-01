Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $22.58

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $22.02. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 7,179,245 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 5.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

