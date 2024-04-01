Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 29th total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marchex Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

