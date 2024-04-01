Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $253.00 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $256.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.23. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

