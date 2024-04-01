Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
