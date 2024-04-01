Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

