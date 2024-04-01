McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in McDonald’s by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day moving average is $280.95. The company has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

