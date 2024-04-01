McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,056. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.95.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

