Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,944 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,863,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Shares of FI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.57. 1,844,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

