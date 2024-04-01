Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.73. 874,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

