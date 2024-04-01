Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 4.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.49. 4,918,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 24,072,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

