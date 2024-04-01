MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.53

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.53 and last traded at C$31.48, with a volume of 555109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.00.

MEG Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3208955 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

