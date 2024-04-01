Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 521,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $543.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

