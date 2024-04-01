Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Merus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Merus stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. Merus has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

