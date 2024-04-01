Metahero (HERO) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Metahero has a market capitalization of $47.65 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.