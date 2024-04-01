Meter Governance Price Down 21% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00002770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $68.92 million and approximately $316,620.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,395,055 coins and its circulating supply is 35,811,025 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,388,702 with 35,806,233 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.93490093 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $288,557.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

