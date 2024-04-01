MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

MET stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

