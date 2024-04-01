MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $23.90. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 674 shares trading hands.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.57.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

