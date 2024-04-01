MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,590.56 and last traded at $1,620.79. Approximately 876,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,280,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,704.56.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,014.10 and its 200-day moving average is $662.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

