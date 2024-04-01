Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Investment analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of MBCN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.91%. Research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlefield Banc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $26,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,107.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 428.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 334,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 111.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

